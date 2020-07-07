NASA captures image of Turkey's capital at nighttime

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on July 6 shared an image of Turkey's capital Ankara captured by astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS).

The photograph was shared with a note saying "Ankara, the heart of Turkey, aglow in the dark of night and space.⁣"

Posted on NASA's instagram account, the image showed Ankara lit up across its interwoven city grid and strings of highways.

"The variation in color comes from different light bulb technologies, and broadly outlines the separation between industrial and residential areas," NASA said.⁣