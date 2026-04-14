NASA already has next Artemis flight in its sights

HOUSTON

NASA is already setting its sights on the next Artemis mission following the triumphant return of Artemis II astronauts, whose historic lunar flyby delivered never-before-seen views of the moon’s far side, a rare solar eclipse from lunar orbit and a new distance record for human spaceflight.

The mission, widely seen as a major milestone in NASA’s long-awaited return to deep space exploration, has sparked global curiosity about what comes next. Speaking at a jubilant homecoming ceremony in Houston, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman framed Artemis II as the beginning of a new era.

“To people all around the world who look up and dream about what is possible, the long wait is over,” he said, introducing commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

With the four astronauts safely reunited with their families after splashing down in the Pacific, NASA has turned its full attention to Artemis III, the next critical step in its lunar roadmap. The mission, recently added to next year’s schedule, will focus on practicing docking maneuvers in Earth orbit between the Orion crew capsule and one or more lunar landers.

Two major private partners, SpaceX and Blue Origin, are racing to have their systems ready. SpaceX’s Starship and Blue Origin’s Blue Moon lander are both being developed to support future crewed landings, with Artemis IV currently targeted for 2028. That mission is expected to send astronauts to the moon’s south polar region, a key area of interest due to the likely presence of water ice in permanently shadowed craters — a resource that could be used for life support and rocket fuel.

NASA officials say key hardware is already in place. Docking mechanisms for Artemis III have been delivered to Kennedy Space Center, while test flights for both lander systems are expected in the near future. The agency has also promised to announce the Artemis III crew soon.

Beyond its technical achievements, Artemis II stood out for its human dimension. The crew openly shared emotional moments during their nearly 10-day journey, including tributes to loved ones and reflections on Earth’s fragility. They even requested that a newly observed lunar crater be named after Wiseman’s late wife, who died in 2020.