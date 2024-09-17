Narin probe reveals family's role in obfuscating evidence

Narin probe reveals family's role in obfuscating evidence

DİYARBAKIR
Narin probe reveals familys role in obfuscating evidence

The investigation into the death of 8-year-old Narin Güran in the eastern city of Diyarbakır has exposed efforts by her family members to hinder the probe.

After 19 days of search, Narin's body was discovered on Sept. 8 in a stream, still dressed in the clothes she had been wearing when she disappeared.

Her mother, Yüksel Güran, and brother, Enes Güran, face charges of "participating in the crime of intentional homicide" as suspicion mounts against the family.

The case took a turn with the confession of Nevzat Bahtiyar, who admitted to placing Narin's body in the stream bed.

Bahtiyar had been arrested earlier, alongside Narin's uncle, Salim Güran, the first suspect taken into custody. The latter remains the prime suspect in the girl's death.

The investigation has so far led to the arrests of 11 individuals, including a teenage worker employed at Salim Güran's business.

Family members stand accused of making over 50 false reports during the search efforts, staging power outages and setting fires in attempts to obstruct investigators.

Two more relatives were detained for “destroying evidence and aiding the guilty.”

According to a gendarmerie report, several suspects tried to steer search teams away from the stream where Narin's body was ultimately found.

One of her uncles, Fuat Güran, allegedly attempted to eavesdrop on the gendarmerie during the search, while his wife, Hediye Güran, was taken into custody on Sept. 13 and remains in detention.

Media reports said the cause of Narin's death remains unconfirmed due to the state of her body. There were no signs of cutting, piercing or gunshot wounds, nor any internal bleeding.

For its part, the bar association in Diyarbakır said the autopsy revealed no DNA belonging to another individual on the girl’s body.

Narin Güran, Investigation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

LATEST NEWS

  1. Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

    Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

  2. Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

    Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

  3. Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

    Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

  4. Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

    Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

  5. Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank

    Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank
Recommended
Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

Erdoğan renews call for new constitution
Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank

Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank
FM attends Jordan meeting on Gaza crisis

FM attends Jordan meeting on Gaza crisis
Life expectancy rises in tune with educational attainment: TÜİK

Life expectancy rises in tune with educational attainment: TÜİK
Turkish coach takes stand against anti-Türkiye banner on court

Turkish coach takes stand against anti-Türkiye banner on court
Ankara reiterates its objection to US-YPG partnership in N Syria

Ankara reiterates its objection to US-YPG partnership in N Syria
Türkiye urges UN states to support Palestines resolution in pursuit of justice

Türkiye urges UN states to support Palestine's resolution in 'pursuit of justice'
WORLD Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

A second wave of device explosions killed three people and wounded more than 100 in Hezbollah strongholds of Lebanon on Wednesday, officials said, stoking fears of an all-out war in the region.

ECONOMY China sanctions nine US defense firms

China sanctions nine US defense firms

China imposed sanctions on nine U.S. defense firms on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, describing the measures as retaliation for Washington's approval of military equipment sales to Taiwan this week.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿