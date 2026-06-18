Mystery structure revealed as an art installation

MUĞLA

A massive structure found in an olive grove in the Çaykenarı neighborhood of Seydikemer in the western province of Muğla, had sparked curiosity and concern among local residents before investigations revealed that it posed no security risk and was in fact an artwork.

According to information obtained from authorities, construction of the piece, titled “Tensio,” began in 2025. The work was designed by Swedish-Turkish philosopher, artist and writer Engo Fikret Engin Kazancı and installed on land belonging to his friend Ramazan Armağan Uysal.

Standing approximately 7 meters tall and weighing 12 tons, the structure had attracted attention in the region, with residents speculating about its purpose.

Officials said the installation was built entirely for artistic purposes.

Kazancı, the architect and designer of “Tensio,” is expected to officially introduce the work at a press conference scheduled for August 2026.

According to promotional materials prepared by the artist, the decision to place the artwork in Seydikemer was influenced by the region’s historical and geographical significance.

The materials describe the Fethiye-Seydikemer basin as a crossroads of Asia, Europe and Africa throughout history and a center of science, philosophy and cultural interaction since ancient times.

For this reason, Kazancı reportedly chose to locate the work in Seydikemer rather than in a major city, viewing the area as a place with the potential to emerge as a notable center for culture, art and thought in the future.