Mystery of Ayanis Castle’s rooms investigated

Archaeologists are continuing to explore the secrets of the Haldi Temple complex at Ayanis Castle in eastern Türkiye, where bronze weapons believed to be dedicated to the Urartian chief deity Haldi were found last year.

Excavations at the castle, located in Van's Tuşba district and overlooking Lake Van, are being carried out with permission from the Culture and Tourism Ministry. Built by Urartian King Rusa II, Ayanis Castle is considered one of the most magnificent architectural achievements of the Urartu Kingdom, known for its intricate stonework, mudbrick walls and decorative elements that have endured for centuries.

The current season's work is led by Professor Mehmet Işıklı, a faculty member at Atatürk University’s archaeology department. The team, made up of 25 archaeologists, anthropologists, art historians, city planners and conservators, is focusing on the northern chambers of the Haldi Temple complex.

These rooms, thought to have been used by the Urartian elite, yielded three bronze shields and a bronze helmet during previous excavations. This year, two doors, ceramic fragments and a large baked-clay tub have been unearthed. Once all sections of the complex are fully revealed, the site is expected to open for public visits.

“This is the crown jewel of Ayanis — the Haldi Temple is the eye of the castle,” Işıklı said. “It is not only a treasure of Urartian culture but of Anatolian archaeology as a whole. All our efforts are focused on preserving this structure and passing it on to future generations. For the past four years, we have concentrated our work entirely on this complex.”

Işıklı explained that the team has been excavating one of the temple’s monumental rooms, which contains six-meter-deep and three-meter-thick mudbrick remnants. “Urartians were architectural masters,” he said. “They used the topography brilliantly, constructing interlinked rooms with great skill. We have found two doors, though where they lead remains to be discovered.”

He added that traces of an intense fire had been identified in the area, along with numerous valuable bronze artifacts in recent years, including decorated objects, weapons, and for the first time, a charred human skeleton.

“We believe these rooms served a very special, likely royal purpose,” he said. “On the ground floor, we found two entryways and a large clay tub. It was likely used for storage, but we have yet to identify any residue. Once we do, we will be able to say exactly what it was used for.”