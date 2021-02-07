Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

  • February 07 2021 13:34:00

Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

ŞANLIURFA
Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

A mysterious metallic monolith has turned up in Turkey’s southeastern province of Şanlıurfa.

The three-meter-high metal slab, resembling mysterious monoliths that have been popping up in several locations around the world, has now appeared near Göbeklitepe, a 12,000-year-old temple which recently became a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Security forces were called to the scene as curious locals sought to get a look at the monolith, which resembles a mysterious object which appeared in a desert in Utah in the U.S. and Romania last year, but then vanished.

Gendarmerie troops cordoned off the area, an empty land, and brought in experts from the local culture and tourism authorities.

Experts said the inscription on the slab, which was only 45 centimeters wide, was in the ancient Göktürk alphabet and meant “Look at the sky if you want to see the Moon.”

Fuat Demirdil, the owner of the land, told reporters that he noticed a metal block stuck in the ground when he came to his field and informed gendarmerie units.

Explaining that they were very anxious as the people of the neighborhood, Demirdil wanted the metal block to be removed from his land and to determine by whom it was brought to the area.

An investigation is underway to find out who installed the metal slab in the middle of the empty land.

Speaking to the reporters, Şanlıurfa Governor Abdullah Erdin said that the experts’ investigation continues.

“There is no information I can give you right now. The experts who are competent are doing their examination. An explanation will be made about what the object is in a short time,” Erdin said.

Similar alien-looking pillars were spotted in a Utah desert in the U.S. and later in Romania about three months ago.

They both disappeared after generating much excitement internationally among science-fiction fans, hearkening to Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film, “2001: A Space Odyssey,” based on a novel by Arthur C. Clarke.

In the Kubrick movie, an alien monolith is a recurring symbol that appears to play a role in the development of human evolution.

The origin of other monoliths remains unknown while rumors on social media claim they might be part of a marketing campaign for a show on a streaming service.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

    Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

  2. Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

    Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

  3. Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

    Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

  4. Sunset in İzmir

    Sunset in İzmir

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,685 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,524,786

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,685 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,524,786
Recommended
Tiny chameleon contender for title of smallest reptile

Tiny chameleon contender for title of smallest reptile
US vet recovers wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica

US vet recovers wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica
Ballet isn’t as psycho as Tiny Pretty Things say French dancers

Ballet isn’t as psycho as 'Tiny Pretty Things' say French dancers
Fears for future of Romania’s master violin makers

Fears for future of Romania’s master violin makers
Couple visits 40 provinces in 6 months with caravan

Couple visits 40 provinces in 6 months with caravan
Rock-carved houses offer a calm holiday

Rock-carved houses offer a calm holiday
WORLD Unidentified disease kills 15 in Tanzania

Unidentified disease kills 15 in Tanzania

At least fifteen people died and more than 50 others were hospitalized in southern Tanzania due to an unidentified infection that caused many to experience nausea and vomit blood, health officials said on Feb. 7.
ECONOMY Container shipping sector navigates COVID pandemic

Container shipping sector navigates COVID pandemic

Maritime container freight shipping is steaming ahead through the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by strong demand for Chinese exports and a shortage of vessels according to industry experts.
SPORTS Turkey qualifies for FIBA Womens EuroBasket 2021

Turkey qualifies for FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021

Turkey qualified for the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021 as one of the five best second-place teams, the Turkish Basketball Federation announced on Feb. 6.