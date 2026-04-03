Myanmar parliament elects junta chief as president

NAYPYIDAW

Myanmar's parliament elected junta chief Min Aung Hlaing as president on April 3, with the ex-military commander set to maintain his rule in a civilian guise after snatching power by force five years ago.

The coup-leading general, who swept aside democracy in 2021, detaining elected figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi and dissolving her party, was anointed by pro-military MPs installed in a recent election overseen by the junta he leads.

The vote on April 3 across the upper and lower houses of parliament in the capital Naypyidaw saw Min Aung Hlaing secure a huge margin over the second-place candidate in a three-person race.

He received 429 votes of 584 cast by MPs, a parliament official said after ballot counting was finished.

While the junta touted parliament's reopening last month as a return of power to the people, analysts describe it as civilian window dressing intended to launder the military's continuing rule.

The pro-military Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) won more than 80 percent of parliamentary seats contested in the election which concluded in late January, while serving members of the armed forces occupy unelected seats making up a quarter of the total.

The massively popular Suu Kyi has been detained since the February 2021 coup, criticism or protest over the election was outlawed and voting was blocked in territories controlled by rebels which have risen up to challenge the military takeover in a grinding civil war.