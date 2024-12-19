Musk's possible meddling in UK politics stirs concern

LONDON

Concerns are growing in the U.K. as tech billionaire Elon Musk takes an increasingly close interest in Britain's political scene, appearing to cosy up to hard-right firebrand lawmaker Nigel Farage.

With Musk named to a new position in the incoming U.S. administration of Donald Trump, there are fears the world's richest man could seek to influence London's future ties with Washington.

On Wednesday, Farage, who leads the upstart anti-immigration Reform U.K. party, said he was in talks with Musk about making a donation to his party.

Writing in the Telegraph newspaper, Farage said "the issue of money was discussed" when he met the X owner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida this week.

Reports have suggested that Musk is preparing to donate up to $100 million to Reform but Farage told the BBC the pair did not discuss figures.

Farage said they would have to find a way to ensure any donation from Musk was made "legally through U.K. companies" but the idea has already sent shivers down the spines of U.K. lawmakers.

Reform U.K. won five seats in the 650-seat U.K. parliament in July's general election, draining support from both Labour and the Tories.

Farage is already eyeing the next general elections, which have to be held by 2029 at the latest.

Conservative party co-chairman Dominic Johnson said any such donation by Musk would be "basically buying" one of the U.K.'s political parties.

"People like Elon Musk, like Donald Trump, like Nigel Farage ... the sort of the new right, they really hate the old right" which is seen as having become too liberal, said Russell Foster, senior lecturer in British and International politics at King's College.

This old right "were not killed off by the left or center. They're killed off because a more right-wing movement comes along."

Musk has contented himself with taking aim at the Labour government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"The people of Britain have had enough of a tyrannical police state," he stormed on X in November.