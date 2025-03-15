Musk says Starship to depart for Mars at end of 2026

Musk says Starship to depart for Mars at end of 2026

SAN FRANCISCO
Musk says Starship to depart for Mars at end of 2026

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Saturday its massive Starship rocket would leave for Mars at the end of 2026 with Tesla humanoid robot Optimus onboard, adding that human landings could follow "as soon as 2029."

"Starship departs for Mars at the end of next year, carrying Optimus. If those landings go well, then human landings may start as soon as 2029, although 2031 is more likely," Musk said on his X social network.

Starship -- the world's largest and most powerful rocket - is key to Musk's long-term vision of colonizing Mars.

NASA is also awaiting a modified version of Starship as a lunar lander for its Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon this decade.

But before SpaceX can carry out those missions, it must prove the vehicle is reliable, safe for crew, and capable of complex in-orbit refueling -- critical for deep space missions.

SpaceX faced a setback this month when its latest test flight of the Starship prototype ended in a fiery explosion, even as the booster was successfully caught in its orbital test.

It was a near replay of the previous attempt.

Minutes after liftoff and booster separation, a live video feed showed the upper stage tumbling uncontrollably before the signal abruptly cut.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said SpaceX will be required to conduct an investigation before it can fly again.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Turks, Muslims in Europe

Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Turks, Muslims in Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Turks, Muslims in Europe

    Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Turks, Muslims in Europe

  2. Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine

    Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine

  3. Türkiye urges PKK terror group, all its branches to disband: Defense minister

    Türkiye urges PKK terror group, all its branches to disband: Defense minister

  4. ‘Greenland will never be for sale,’ says premier-elect

    ‘Greenland will never be for sale,’ says premier-elect

  5. US strikes kill 33 in Yemen as Trump warns Iran

    US strikes kill 33 in Yemen as Trump warns Iran
Recommended
Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine

Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine
‘Greenland will never be for sale,’ says premier-elect

‘Greenland will never be for sale,’ says premier-elect
US strikes kill 33 in Yemen as Trump warns Iran

US strikes kill 33 in Yemen as Trump warns Iran
Putin tells Ukraine troops in Russian region to surrender

Putin tells Ukraine troops in Russian region to 'surrender'
Displaced Palestinians struggle to find water during Ramadan

Displaced Palestinians struggle to find water during Ramadan
Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink
WORLD Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine

Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine

The top U.S. and Russian diplomats discussed Saturday the "next steps" to end the war in Ukraine, hours after Kiev's allies agreed to exert pressure on Moscow.

ECONOMY Trump tariffs: Whats been done and what is to come

Trump tariffs: What's been done and what is to come?

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on March 13 to apply 200-percent tariffs on wine, champagne and other alcoholic drinks from France and other EU countries, in the latest twist of an escalating trade war.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿