Musk promotes German far-right leader in latest European intervention

BERLIN

U.S. tech billionaire Elon Musk doubled down Thursday on his full-throated support for the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), promoting its leader Alice Weidel during a livestream on X in his latest intervention in European politics.

"Only AfD can save Germany, end of story," the Tesla and SpaceX boss and ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said during the discussion with Weidel.

"People really need to get behind AfD, otherwise things are going to get very, very much worse in Germany."

Musk, who last year used his influence and vast wealth to propel Trump to victory in the White House race, has been vocal in his support for the AfD ahead of snap elections in Germany on February 23.

In the wide-ranging conversation, both Musk and Weidel heaped praise on Trump and voiced their shared disdain for "woke" politicians and traditional media, whom they blamed for what they called criminal immigrants and online censorship.

Addressing German voters, Musk said, "I'm really strongly recommending that people vote for AfD," as he called Weidel a "very reasonable person."

The AfD, founded in 2013 and especially popular in the formerly communist eastern Germany, is polling at around 20 percent ahead of the elections, but has been shunned as a coalition partner by all other parties.

Chapters of the AfD are considered right-wing "extremist" groups by Germany's domestic intelligence service.

Musk, the world's wealthiest person, has provoked fury across Europe with a string of attacks on the continent's leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned on Wednesday that fascism could return as Musk "openly attacks our institutions" and "stirs up hatred."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot earlier on Wednesday urged the European Commission to protect its member states with "the greatest firmness" against political interference by Musk, telling France Inter radio: "We have to wake up."