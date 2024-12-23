Musk, president? Trump says 'that is not happening'

Musk, president? Trump says 'that is not happening'

PHOENIX, Arizona
Musk, president Trump says that is not happening

Could Elon Musk, who holds major sway in the incoming Trump administration, one day become president

Donald Trump has answered with a resounding no, pointing to U.S. rules about being born in the country.

"He's not gonna be president, that I can tell you," Trump told a Republican conference in Phoenix, Arizona on Dec. 22. 

"You know why he can't be? He wasn't born in this country," Trump said of the Tesla and SpaceX boss, who was born in South Africa.

The U.S. Constitution requires that a president be a natural-born U.S. citizen.

Trump was responding to criticism, particularly from the Democratic camp, portraying the tech billionaire and world's richest person as "President Musk" for the outsized role he is playing in the incoming administration.

As per ceding the presidency to Musk, Trump also assured the crowd: "No, no that's not happening."

The influence of Musk, who will serve as Trump's "efficiency czar," has become a focus point for Democratic attacks, with questions raised over how an unelected citizen can wield so much power.

And there is even growing anger among Republicans after Musk trashed a government funding proposal this week in a blizzard of posts, many of them wildly inaccurate, to his more than 200 million followers on his social media platform X.

Alongside Trump, Musk ultimately helped pressure Republicans to renege on a funding bill they had painstakingly agreed upon with Democrats, pushing the United States to the brink of budgetary paralysis that would have resulted in a government shutdown just days before Christmas.

Congress ultimately reached an agreement overnight Friday to Saturday, avoiding massive halts to government services.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

    Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

  2. Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

    Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

  3. Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

    Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

  4. Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

    Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

  5. Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation

    Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation
Recommended
Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry
Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule
Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal
Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis
Israel admits to being behind Hamas leader Haniyeh killing

Israel admits to being behind Hamas leader Haniyeh killing
Zelensky accuses Slovak PM of wanting to help Putin

Zelensky accuses Slovak PM of wanting to 'help Putin'
South Korean opposition postpones decision to impeach acting president

South Korean opposition postpones decision to impeach acting president
WORLD Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria's new authorities announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with the country's rebel groups on their dissolution and integration into the regular defence forces.
ECONOMY Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Analysts at Goldman Sachs think the Turkish Central Bank will remain on hold at 50 percent on Dec. 26 against the consensus expectation of a small rate cut.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿