Musicians, academics added to Turkey’s vaccination program

  • June 09 2021 13:01:27

Musicians, academics added to Turkey’s vaccination program

ISTANBUL
Musicians, academics added to Turkey’s vaccination program

Turkey has widened its vaccination program to cover new groups, including academics, university staff, and musicians, as well as movie and TV series production crews.

“We will remove the outbreak from the country’s agenda as soon as possible as we add more professionals and age groups to the inoculation program by the day,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.

The vaccinations of musicians, academics, university personnel and those who work in the TV and cinema industries are set to start on June 9.

Koca also said that university students will be inoculated by Sept. 13 when the new academic year begins.

Turkey rolled out its vaccination program on Jan. 14. To date, it has administered nearly 31.6 million doses of COVID-19 injections.

According to data from the Health Ministry, more than 18.2 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, while over 13.3 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccine hesitation

As the scope of the vaccination program widens, hospitals are now busier with inoculations, but some people are still hesitant about getting a shot, said health professionals.

People are forming long lines in front of Istanbul’s hospitals, but inside some of them they are asking staff detailed but mostly wrong questions regarding the jabs.

“We are arranging around 4,000 vaccine appointments a day. Some 100 people skip their appointments, apparently due to unfounded concerns,” said a nurse at Ümraniye Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul.

Some people insist to see the vaccine vial to make sure that they receive the right jab, the nurse said, adding that others even question the way the injections are stored.

“They even hassle about why the doses are administered 45 days apart.”

Some of them leave the hospital without receiving the jab, the health worker added.

People are confused and that is why they are asking too many questions and because of those concerns they are feeling uneasy, said another health profession at Sultan Abdülhamid Han Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district.

“We try to help them overcome those concerns,” the health care worker added.

The drop in the number of coronavirus cases continues even though the pace of the decline slows, Koca also said in a separate tweet.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases, which hit above 60,000 mid-April, has been below 10,000 since May 20.

pandemic,

TURKEY İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for ‘late’ response to ‘sea snot’ problem

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for ‘late’ response to ‘sea snot’ problem
MOST POPULAR

  1. Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

    Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

  2. US changes travel warnings for 114 countries, including Turkey

    US changes travel warnings for 114 countries, including Turkey

  3. We will clean entire Sea of Marmara: President Erdoğan

    We will clean entire Sea of Marmara: President Erdoğan

  4. 18-year-old becomes local head of Samsun’s neighborhood

    18-year-old becomes local head of Samsun’s neighborhood

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 48,428 as daily cases hit 6,454

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 48,428 as daily cases hit 6,454
Recommended
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for ‘late’ response to ‘sea snot’ problem

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for ‘late’ response to ‘sea snot’ problem
We will clean entire Sea of Marmara: President Erdoğan

We will clean entire Sea of Marmara: President Erdoğan

Turkish envoy meets Afghan peace delegates in Doha

Turkish envoy meets Afghan peace delegates in Doha
Turkish court to seek extradition of Can Dündar from Germany

Turkish court to seek extradition of Can Dündar from Germany
Turkey welcomes UN ruling on ‘butcher of Bosnia’

Turkey welcomes UN ruling on ‘butcher of Bosnia’
18-year-old becomes local head of Samsun’s neighborhood

18-year-old becomes local head of Samsun’s neighborhood
WORLD France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

People in France will on June 9 be able to enjoy indoor dining and staying out until 11:00 pm for the first time in months under a new relaxation of COVID rules, as cases fall and vaccinations rise.   

ECONOMY Turkey to open Black Sea Gas Contract for future trade by Oct 1

Turkey to open 'Black Sea Gas Contract' for future trade by Oct 1

Turkey's gas discovery of 540 billion cubic meters (bcm) with a market value over $100 billion will be open for trading under the name ‘Black Sea Gas Contract’ in Turkey's future gas market which will launch on Oct. 1 in Istanbul, Mustafa Yılmaz, head of Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) told Anadolu Agency on June 9. 
SPORTS Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on June 7 sealed Turkey’s ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahçe Beko in the playoff finals.