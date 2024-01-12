Music streams hit 4 trillion in 2023

Music streams hit 4 trillion in 2023

LOS ANGELES
Music streams hit 4 trillion in 2023

The global music industry surpassed 4 trillion streams in 2023, a new single-year record, Luminate’s 2023 Year-End Report found.

Global streams were also up 34 percent from last year, reflective of an increasingly international music marketplace.

Stateside, three genres saw the biggest growth in 2023: Country (23.7 percent), Latin (which encompasses all Latin musical genres, up 24.1 percent) and world (a catchall that includes J-pop, K-pop and Afrobeats, up 26.2 percent.)

It seems that more Americans are listening to non-English music. By the end of 2023, Luminate found that Spanish-language music’s share of the top 10,000 songs streamed in the U.S. grew 3.8 percent, and English-language music’s share dropped 3.8 percent.

Under the Latin umbrella, regional Mexican music saw massive growth. The genre term, which encompasses mariachi, banda, corridos, norteño, sierreño and other styles, grew 60 percent in U.S. on-demand audio streams, accounting for 21.9 billion. Four of the six Latin artists to break 1 billion audio streams in the U.S. were Mexican acts: Peso Pluma, Eslabon Armado, Junior H, and Fuerza Regida, who also placed in the top 125 artists streamed.

Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” surpassed a billion streams on Spotify in less than a year and became the first regional Mexican Top 10 hit on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100, peaking at No. 4 - later, Bad Bunny’s collaboration with Grupo Frontera, “Un x100to,” hit No. 5.

As for the Taylor Swift of it all: Time's 2023 Person of the Year made up 1.79 percent of the U.S. market, Luminate found, accounting for 1 in every 78 U.S. on-demand audio streams.

Her dominance is reflected in Luminate’s 2023 top albums chart, where Swift accounts for five of the top 10 albums in the U.S.

However, when it comes to overall music consumption in the U.S. - even with the success of Swift and the massive successes of country music and non-English language programming - hip-hop continues to rule, accounting for 25.5 percent of all streams.

Maybe it had something to do with hip-hop celebrating its 50-year anniversary in 2023, because streams for current R&B and hip-hop acts dropped 7.1 percent from 2022, while catalog streams - older material - grew 11.3 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

    Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

  2. CHP, DEM Party leaders discuss joint strategy for local polls

    CHP, DEM Party leaders discuss joint strategy for local polls

  3. Taiwan parties rally on eve of pivotal election

    Taiwan parties rally on eve of pivotal election

  4. MHP announces 55 more candidates for mayoral elections

    MHP announces 55 more candidates for mayoral elections

  5. Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes in Yemen

    Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes in Yemen
Recommended
Parasite director slams police, S Korean media over stars death

'Parasite' director slams police, S Korean media over star's death
Turkish-Greek project in field of theater

Turkish-Greek project in field of theater
Ancient human DNA hints at why MS affects northern Europeans

Ancient human DNA hints at why MS affects northern Europeans

Ancient fig seeds found in Yassıtepe Mound

Ancient fig seeds found in Yassıtepe Mound
Baby Yoda gets his own Star Wars movie

Baby Yoda gets his own 'Star Wars' movie
Hungary-Türkiye Cultural Year starts

Hungary-Türkiye Cultural Year starts
WORLD Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

Cape Verde has become the third African nation to be declared malaria free, even as the disease continues to kill hundreds of thousands of people on the continent, the World Health Organization said Friday.
ECONOMY There may be more gas finds in Black Sea, says minister

There may be more gas finds in Black Sea, says minister

Work is underway for natural gas discoveries, and there could be more gas finds in the Black Sea, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".