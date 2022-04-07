Museum to host works of founder of Turkish painting

  • April 07 2022 07:00:00

Museum to host works of founder of Turkish painting

ISTANBUL
Museum to host works of founder of Turkish painting

A special section for the works of Osman Hamdi Bey, a prominent cultural figure of the early Turkish Westernization who is also considered the founder of Turkish painting and archaeology, has been opened in the Istanbul Painting and Sculpture Museum.

The works of the artist, who is also the founder of Mimar Sinan University Fine Arts Faculty, will be permanently presented to art lovers on the third floor of the museum with an exhibition held as part of the 140th-anniversary celebrations of the school.

Professor Zeynep İnankur is the curator of the section where all Osman Hamdi Bey’s works and his belongings in the museum inventory are exhibited. The event also stands out as the most comprehensive Osman Hamdi Bey exhibition ever opened.

While the artist’s works are exhibited side by side with his photographs showing how he uses himself and the places as models in his paintings, the crowd-pulling event also features rarely seen certificates, diplomas, medals, and palettes of Osman Hamdi Bey.

In the exhibition, which is divided into three sections as portraits, landscapes, and orientalist works, his lesser-known landscape paintings are among the remarkable parts of the event, apart from iconic paintings such as “Woman with Mimosa.”

Being a pioneer of contemporary Turkish painting, Osman Hamdi Bey is best known for his work “The Tortoise Trainer” in Turkey and the world today.

His painting was sold for a record price ($3.5 million) in 2004.

He also prepared a special regulation for the archaeological issues in Ottoman territory, banning foreign nationals from smuggling archaeological findings to foreign countries, which has been vital for Turkish archaeology until today.

WORLD Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

    Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

  2. Turkey reshuffles around two dozen of ambassadors

    Turkey reshuffles around two dozen of ambassadors

  3. Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

    Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

  4. Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

    Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

  5. Turkey calls for probe into civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha

    Turkey calls for probe into civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha
Recommended
Nearly 5.6 mln tons of plastic waste produced in Turkey last year

Nearly 5.6 mln tons of plastic waste produced in Turkey last year
Fog engulfs Istanbul, disrupts marine traffic

Fog engulfs Istanbul, disrupts marine traffic
‘Brand war’ erupts between divorced couple

‘Brand war’ erupts between divorced couple
Turkey to elect 316 MPs in 14 provinces

Turkey to elect 316 MPs in 14 provinces
Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year
Turkey delivers ATAK helicopter to Philippines

Turkey delivers ATAK helicopter to Philippines
WORLD Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino were held in contempt of Congress for their monthlong refusal to comply with subpoenas rendered by the House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

ECONOMY Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Public transport prices, including buses and taxis, have been hiked by 40 percent, while water prices have been increased by 29 percent in Istanbul.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.