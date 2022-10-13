‘Murder, She Wrote’ star Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

‘Murder, She Wrote’ star Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

LOS ANGELES
‘Murder, She Wrote’ star Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

Actress Angela Lansbury, who became a household name through her role as a writer-detective in “Murder, She Wrote,” died on Oct. 11, her family announced. She was 96.

The British-born star, who found fame and fortune as one of television’s most memorable characters, was also a hugely successful and decorated stage and film actress.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles... just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” a statement widely quoted in U.S. media said.

Tributes came from across the world, with Australian former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull posting a picture of the pair, who were cousins.

“Thank you Angela for the joy & love you have shared with all the world all your life,” Turnbull tweeted.

Meanwhile NASA posted what it called “a cosmic rose,” a deep space constellation, in memory of the actress.

Lansbury was nearly 60 years old when she netted the role that made her famous: The mystery writer and amateur sleuth in the smash television series “Murder, She Wrote.”

In a career spanning more than seven decades, she appeared in about 60 films and starred in some of Broadway’s biggest musicals.

She snapped up six Golden Globes, five Tony Awards for her work in American theatre and, in 2013, an honorary lifetime Oscar.

But most remember her as the down-to-earth, middle-aged widow Jessica Fletcher who ferreted out criminals in the television series “Murder, She Wrote”, which ran from 1984 to 1996 on US television and was exported to dozens of countries, making her recognized the world over.

“I was amazed, almost everywhere in the world knew Jessica Fletcher. They treated me like a rock star,” Lansbury said in 2016.

The 264-episode series won her four of her Golden Globes, as well as a fortune: She garnered up to $300,000 per episode.

Even so, in 2017 at the age of 91, the still-lively actress spoke of her wish to play the role of Jessica Fletcher “just one more time,” British media reported.

 

Murder She Wrote,

TÜRKIYE Ankara slams EU’s Türkiye report as biased, visionless

Ankara slams EU’s Türkiye report as 'biased, visionless'
MOST POPULAR

  1. South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

    South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

  2. IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall

    IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall

  3. British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye

    British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye

  4. New ferry service launched between Thessaloniki, İzmir

    New ferry service launched between Thessaloniki, İzmir

  5. 53 restaurants enter Michelin’s first Istanbul guide

    53 restaurants enter Michelin’s first Istanbul guide
Recommended
World theater companies to take stage in Istanbul

World theater companies to take stage in Istanbul
Ghibli theme park prepares for visitors

Ghibli theme park prepares for visitors
Race on to save ancient Aboriginal tree carvings

Race on to save ancient Aboriginal tree carvings
Prince, Andy Warhol feature in Supreme Court copyright case

Prince, Andy Warhol feature in Supreme Court copyright case
Missing Beatles tablecloth returned

Missing Beatles tablecloth returned
Anthony Bourdain biography is a profile of a man spiraling

Anthony Bourdain biography is a profile of a man spiraling
WORLD Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent, who said he turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax.

ECONOMY South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

South Korea’s central bank yesterday hiked its key interest rate by half a percentage point to a decade high as it tries to tackle surging inflation and support the plunging won.

SPORTS Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

The Turkish national under-16 chess team has bagged the gold medal at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan, marking Türkiye’s first-ever win.