Municipality helping Ukrainian women get back to work online

AYDIN

The municipality in the Kuşadası district of the western province on Aydın has launched an initiative to help Ukrainian women, who have fled their country, work online and make a living.

A facility in the district is allocated to 12 Ukrainian women, who have experience in marketing, sales, e-commerce and teaching, to help them conduct their profession online.

Some 97 Ukrainian women and their children arrived in the province of İzmir on the Aegean coast earlier this month from the Moldovan capital Chisinau where they took refuge after escaping the war in their country.

Those women and children were later taken to Kuşadası and accommodated in hotels in the tourist resort town.

Local non-governmental organizations, businesspeople and a tour operator arranged the arrival of Ukrainian women, while the municipality said it would meet their food expenses during the stay.

After identifying those who can work online, the municipality made the community center and its technological services available to those women to work online on certain days of the week.

“I had many students from different countries. I lost touch with them. Now we can reconnect again,” said Varvara Somova, an English teacher. “This will also help me to get some financial support.”

“This a very nice place and a comfortable work environment with good internet infrastructure,” said Zara Samadi, who worked for a tourism company back home.

“We are very grateful to those who provided this opportunity to us. We are happy because at least we are able to work again.”

Turkey has already welcomed more than 20,000 Ukrainians who fled their country after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.

