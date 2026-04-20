Muğla hosts over 71,000 tourists in first quarter

MUĞLA

One of Türkiye’s leading tourism destinations, Muğla hosted more than 71,000 tourists in the first three months of 2026.

The province, known for its natural beauty, ancient cities and accommodation capacity of 350,000 beds, welcomed both domestic and international visitors between Jan. 1 and March 31. According to data compiled from the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, the total number of tourists reached 71,757, with 24,831 of them coming from the United Kingdom.

Germany followed with 4,792 visitors, while Ireland accounted for 3,102, France 2,030 and Sweden 1,381 tourists. A further 35,621 visitors came from other countries, reflecting Muğla’s growing global appeal.

Cengiz Aygün, head of the South Aegean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (GETOB), said the figures confirm the continued dominance of the U.K. market.

He noted that while maintaining strength in the British market, the region should also increase its visibility in other European countries and emerging markets.

Aygün added that Russia and Poland remain key secondary markets but are currently affected by the impact of ongoing conflicts. “If peace processes progress by June, we hope tourism will return to normal levels,” he said.

Mutlu Ayhan, head of the Marmaris Chamber of Commerce, also underlined the importance of the U.K. market, expressing hope that improvements in regional stability would positively affect tourism.

Suat Esin, head of the Marmaris Regional Board of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), said the sector remains sensitive to global developments.

“The U.K. has long been our main market, and we have a loyal tourist base. However, tourism is highly affected by crises. Due to the war, reservations are currently progressing slowly. Establishing lasting peace is critical to reaching expected tourist numbers,” he said.