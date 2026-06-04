Türkiye ranks 4th in Europe in bicycle production

Türkiye ranks 4th in Europe in bicycle production

ISTANBUL
Türkiye ranks 4th in Europe in bicycle production

Türkiye has emerged as the fourth largest bicycle producer in Europe, according to an industry representative.

The country also ranks sixth in Europe in bicycle and e-bikes sales, Bayram Akgül, president of the World Bicycle Industry Association (WBIA), told state-run Anadolu Agency.

However, domestic demand is lagging, Akgül said, adding, “The Confederation of the European Bicycle Industry (CONEBI) reported last year that Türkiye’s production capacity is strong, but it’s not sufficiently reflected in the domestic market.”

One of the key reasons is that bicycles are not used as a mode of transportation in daily life, he said.

Türkiye produced 1.38 million units of bicycles and e-bikes in total in 2024, ranking among the top four manufacturers in Europe alongside Portugal, Italy and Germany, Akgül stated. “Türkiye’s annual production capacity is enough to exceed this figure, and in the e-bike sector, there’s been a clear upward trend in exports and domestic consumption.”

He noted that Europe has been the largest market for Turkish bicycle exports, with Germany leading, along with the Netherlands, Italy, France and the Scandinavian countries.

Akgul stated that in Türkiye, around 30 percent of all trips in major cities are under 3 miles and a massive portion of these short distances could be traveled by e-bikes, leading to a noticeable reduction in the number of vehicles on the road.

“Around 50 percent of citizens in Türkiye say they’d use bicycles for short distances if roads were safe, so we can say there’s demand and intent, but the infrastructure is lacking,” he said.

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