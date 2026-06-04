Türkiye’s coastal property market sees strong growth

Türkiye’s coastal property market sees strong growth

ISTANBUL  
Türkiye’s coastal property market sees strong growth

 

Residential property prices in Türkiye’s leading summer destinations have continued their upward trajectory in 2026, rising by an annual average of 20 percent to 25 percent.

While Bodrum maintains its position at the top of the market, the northern Aegean region is gaining momentum, driven by growing demand from domestic buyers, daily Milliyet reported.

In Bodrum, villa-style summer homes now command between 250,000 and 300,000 Turkish Liras ($6,500) per square meter. The Çeşme–Alaçatı region follows closely, with prices exceeding 200,000 liras per square meter.

According to data from EVA Gayrimenkul Değerleme, a real estate appraisal company, a broad coastal belt stretching from the northern Aegean through İzmir, Aydın and Muğla to Antalya is attracting sustained buyer interest. Key factors shaping demand include proximity to nature, a desire for less crowded environments, year-round usability and access to social amenities. These preferences are keeping demand strong, particularly for villas, detached homes and apartment projects within residential compounds.

Filiz Akkaya, director at EVA, noted that after the rapid price increases seen during the pandemic, the market is entering a more “rational phase.” She emphasized that “inflated prices have largely begun to correct.”

At the upper end of the summer housing market, Bodrum, Çeşme and Urla remain the most dominant destinations. However, limited land supply in these prime areas is pushing new developments toward the Milas and Dalaman axes.

Meanwhile, the northern Aegean continues to emerge as an attractive alternative for buyers seeking more accessible pricing.

Ayvalık, the Edremit Gulf and surrounding areas are gaining prominence, while property values on Cunda Island have climbed to between 160,000 and 200,000 liras per square meter for villas and traditional stone houses.

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