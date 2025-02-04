Mucilage once again appears in Marmara Sea

ISTANBUL

Marine mucilage, first detected in the Marmara Sea about four years ago and has periodically resurfaced since then, has recently reappeared along the shores of Princes' Islands in the metropolis of Istanbul.

The mucilage became evident in port areas, fishing ports and boat parking sites, particularly around Kınalıada, Burgazada and Heybeliada.

Municipal teams initiated cleaning efforts for sea surface mucilage at Heybeliada, yet it remains unclear whether the efforts will be adequate, as the mucilage has spread over a large area.

On a positive note, Büyükada, the largest of the Princes' Islands, does not show any signs of mucilage at present.

According to experts, pollution and rising water temperatures triggered the resurgence of mucilage in the Marmara Sea. Other factors also include the degradation of the marine ecology and inadequate wastewater treatment infrastructure.

Meanwhile, a project supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), offers a remarkable solution in the fight against mucilage.

Within the scope of this project, researchers separated bacteriophages from Marmara Sea water samples and determined the most efficient ones. Subsequently, they discovered a unique viral combination that targets bacteria and may almost eradicate dangerous germs in mucilage when combined with biosurfactants.

As the country’s first research using bacteriophages in the marine environment, the project may succeed in rescuing the Marmara Sea from the persistent mucilage issue.