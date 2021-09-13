Mucilage in Marmara Sea continues to pose threat, study shows

  • September 13 2021 07:00:00

Mucilage in Marmara Sea continues to pose threat, study shows

ISTANBUL
Mucilage in Marmara Sea continues to pose threat, study shows

A field study conducted to examine the marine mucilage, which invaded the Marmara Sea a few months ago, has revealed that though the sea’s surface is now clean thanks to the ongoing efforts, the threat is not over yet.

The study has once again brought to the horizon the need to address the problem of pollution that has become a grave environmental concern.

Sailing off the sea within the scope of the Marmara Environmental Monitoring Project (MAREM) and examining 200 stations and 450 different points at the sea between Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, the researchers obtained striking findings, apart from pollution.

The presence of marine mucilage into the depths of the Marmara Sea continues to be a threat as the jelly-like layer of slime has made its way to the bottom even though it was cleared from the surface, said Levent Artüz, a hydrobiologist leading the project.

“Mucilage still exists, but its shape is different. Bacteriologically, a small part of it decomposes naturally. But bacteria that will break up such a large mass will create a second problem in the future,” Artüz said, adding that a serious biomass will remain even if the mucilage disappears.

The thick and slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms has surfaced in the Marmara Sea in late May, alarming marine biologists, environmentalists and eventually officials.

Mentioning that color changes are beginning to be seen in the Marmara Sea, Artüz said that the sea was no longer blue but gray. The expert also emphasized that the biodiversity in the sea has completely hit the bottom.

“We can call the Marmara Sea a habitat where living things almost do not live. Right now, it’s like a demolished building,” he noted.

According to experts, increasing temperature, oxygen depletion and overfishing are among the main causes of excessive mucilage apart from pollution.

Turkey, Istanbul,

WORLD Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  2. Anti-vaxxers in Turkey meet in 'Great Awakening Rally'

    Anti-vaxxers in Turkey meet in 'Great Awakening Rally'

  3. Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

    Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

  4. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

  5. Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief

    Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief
Recommended
Turkey condoles with Philippines over victims of typhoon

Turkey condoles with Philippines over victims of typhoon
Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan start joint military exercises

Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan start joint military exercises
Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief

Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief
Anti-vaxxers in Turkey meet in Great Awakening Rally

Anti-vaxxers in Turkey meet in 'Great Awakening Rally'
Intl efforts needed to resolve refugee matter: Turkish FM

Int'l efforts needed to resolve refugee matter: Turkish FM
Turkey welcomes agreement on formation of government in Lebanon

Turkey welcomes agreement on formation of government in Lebanon
WORLD Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory, the Taliban government’s new higher education minister said on Sept. 12.
ECONOMY Hepsiburada, TÜBİTAK to launch AI research center

Hepsiburada, TÜBİTAK to launch AI research center

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) and D-Market Electronic Services and Trading, the company behind Turkish e-commerce giant Hepsiburada, will jointly establish an artificial intelligence center, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Sept. 12.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fight to earn 2-2 draw with Galatasaray at home

Trabzonspor fight to earn 2-2 draw with Galatasaray at home

Trabzonspor fought hard to secure a 2-2 draw with Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig showdown on Sept. 12, an upsetting result for the Lions.