MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris over Israel-Hamas war

MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris over Israel-Hamas war

PARIS
MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris over Israel-Hamas war

The MTV Europe Music Awards on Oct. 19 canceled its performance-packed ceremony slated for next month, citing the Israel-Hamas War.

The event had been scheduled for Paris on Nov. 5, with Ozuna, Renée Rapp and Thirty Seconds to Mars among the performers.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement also said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

MTV said the EMAs would return in November 2024.

Taylor Swift was the big winner at last year's EMAs in Dusseldorf, Germany, collecting four trophies including for best artist, best video and best longform video.

Swift was again this year's top nominee with seven, with Olivia Rodrigo and SZA tied for second with six apiece.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US inflation is still too high, says Fed chair

US inflation is 'still too high,' says Fed chair
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bottle of 'most sought-after Scotch whisky' to go for auction

    Bottle of 'most sought-after Scotch whisky' to go for auction

  2. UK retail sales slide as cost-of-living bites

    UK retail sales slide as cost-of-living bites

  3. Senior police officer arrested in ex-nationalist head’s murder

    Senior police officer arrested in ex-nationalist head’s murder

  4. US inflation is 'still too high,' says Fed chair

    US inflation is 'still too high,' says Fed chair

  5. Minor quakes trigger landslides in Black Sea region: Expert

    Minor quakes trigger landslides in Black Sea region: Expert
Recommended
Australians fete Sydney Opera Houses 50th anniversary

Australians fete Sydney Opera House's 50th anniversary
Bottle of most sought-after Scotch whisky to go for auction

Bottle of 'most sought-after Scotch whisky' to go for auction
French star Isabelle Adjani fails to show for tax trial

French star Isabelle Adjani fails to show for tax trial
French geeks plan worlds biggest video game museum

French geeks plan world's biggest video game museum
Nymph statue turns out to be Aphrodite

Nymph statue turns out to be Aphrodite
Burt Young of Rocky films dies at 83

Burt Young of 'Rocky' films dies at 83
WORLD Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Declaring that U.S. leadership "holds the world together,” President Joe Biden told Americans on Thursday night the country must deepen its support of Ukraine and Israel in the middle of two vastly different, unpredictable and bloody wars.
ECONOMY UK retail sales slide as cost-of-living bites

UK retail sales slide as cost-of-living bites

Britain on Oct. 20 published retail sales data that added to its economic gloom and offered no respite for the government, which suffered fresh vote setbacks overnight.
SPORTS Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.