MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

Dursun Ataş, a member of parliament for the İYİ (Good) Party, has resigned, adding to the series of recent defections that have reduced the party's presence in the parliament.

In a written statement on Sept. 6, Ataş said he stepped down to be “more productive in serving the nation.”

"I have worked with all my might for the welfare of our country, the strengthening of our democracy and ensuring that our citizens reach the living standards they deserve," he said.

“The experiences I have gained and the friendships I have accumulated in the period I have spent since the establishment of the İYİ Party will always give me strength."

İYİ Party’s parliamentary representation has dwindled from 44 seats won in last year’s general elections to just 31.

The string of resignations began prior to the party’s decision to field its own candidates in all constituencies for the May 31 polls and has continued since then.

This strategy resulted in a dramatic fall in its vote share, from 7.3 percent to 3.77 percent. The party's only success in the local elections was a victory in Nevşehir.

