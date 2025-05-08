Mountaineering accidents spark concerns over lack of training, awareness

ISTANBUL
The growing popularity of mountaineering in Türkiye has alarmed experts, who note that more individuals are taking to the trails without adequate experience or safety measures, resulting in an increase in accidents ranging from minor injuries to severe emergencies.

Veteran mountaineer and Akdeniz University lecturer Yılmaz Sevgül, known for planting the Turkish flag atop Mount Everest, has warned that many of these incidents stem from a lack of fundamental training and preparedness.

“The core issue is simple. People venture into the mountains without solid training. Many climbers don’t adhere to safety protocols and rely on luck rather than knowledge,” he explained, noting that lack of education, poor-quality gear and insufficient technical skills are the top three causes of mountaineering accidents.

Highlighting the inherent risks of the sport, Sevgül emphasized that even minor errors, such as poor route planning, inadequate equipment or insufficient avalanche awareness, can prove fatal.

Cases of lost, stranded or injured climbers are particularly high in the complex and rugged terrain of the Western Taurus Mountains. The range is the most accident-prone area in the country, accounting for 70 percent of all incidents.

“The valleys are steep, the cliffs are hazardous and dense vegetation often leads to disorientation,” he noted.

With climate change increasing the unpredictability of mountain conditions, avalanche accidents have also surged. “Skiers and winter climbers head into the snow without avalanche education. This is unacceptable,” Sevgül said. “Everyone involved in mountain sports must undergo comprehensive training, not just once, but continuously.”

Sevgül also stressed the importance of proper location sharing. “Phones aren’t always reliable in the mountains. Carrying a GPS-enabled device can make all the difference. Türkiye’s emergency system works efficiently but only if the rescuers receive accurate coordinates,” he added.

 

