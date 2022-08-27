Mount Nemrut hosts int’l biennial

  August 27 2022

Mount Nemrut hosts int’l biennial

Eyüp Serbest - ISTANBUL
Mount Nemrut hosts int’l biennial

A biennial exhibition featuring works of 53 artists from 23 countries has kicked off on Mount Nemrut, towering 2,134 meters (7,000 feet) high in the southeastern province of Adıyaman.

At the “Commagene Biennial,” organized by the district governor’s office of Kahta in the region’s historical places, the artists exhibit their works at the grave mound on the mountain, Cendere Bridge, Kahta Castle and five islands on the Euphrates River.

The biennial, where various workshops, talks, concerts and exhibitions will take place for two months, has been organized around the theme of “An Imaginary Civilization” and is curated by Nihat Özdal.

“Mount Nemrut hosts a culture and art event for the first time. The biennial will contribute to the promotion of Adıyaman and Mount Nemrut and help the tourism in the region to develop,” said Selami Korkutata, the district governor of Kahta.

Mount Nemrut, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site with a rich history, has been a ceremonial and burial tumulus for King Antiochus I of the Kommagene kingdom.

