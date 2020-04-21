Motorcyclists to help those in need during curfews

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s motorbike enthusiasts will provide voluntary services to those in need, who are unable to leave their homes due to the novel coronavirus measures taken in the country.

Those older than 65, younger than 20 or who suffer from chronic illnesses are restricted from leaving their homes.

Motorbike riders will be on the roads for support and solidarity during a four-day curfew, according to the statement from the Turkish Motorcycle Federation.

A volunteer group of nearly 1,000 people is expected to be formed within the scope of the project.

Motorcyclists will be wearing vests between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on the days of the curfew imposed on 30 large provinces and the province of Zonguldak, where respiratory diseases are widespread.

Licensed athletes participating in the volunteer project will not be charged a license fee for 2020.

Starting tomorrow, April 23, which is a public holiday commemorating the foundation of the Turkish Parliament, Turkey will impose the curfew to contain the spread of the virus.