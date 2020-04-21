Motorcyclists to help those in need during curfews

  • April 21 2020 16:01:00

Motorcyclists to help those in need during curfews

ISTANBUL
Motorcyclists to help those in need during curfews

Turkey’s motorbike enthusiasts will provide voluntary services to those in need, who are unable to leave their homes due to the novel coronavirus measures taken in the country.

Those older than 65, younger than 20 or who suffer from chronic illnesses are restricted from leaving their homes.

Motorbike riders will be on the roads for support and solidarity during a four-day curfew, according to the statement from the Turkish Motorcycle Federation.

A volunteer group of nearly 1,000 people is expected to be formed within the scope of the project.

Motorcyclists will be wearing vests between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on the days of the curfew imposed on 30 large provinces and the province of Zonguldak, where respiratory diseases are widespread.

Licensed athletes participating in the volunteer project will not be charged a license fee for 2020.

Starting tomorrow, April 23, which is a public holiday commemorating the foundation of the Turkish Parliament, Turkey will impose the curfew to contain the spread of the virus.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,140 with 90,980 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,140 with 90,980 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Erdoğan says pandemic greatest crisis since World War II

Erdoğan says pandemic greatest crisis since World War II
Air pollution declines in major cities

Air pollution declines in major cities
Turkey, Russia hold 5th joint patrol in Idlib, Syria

Turkey, Russia hold 5th joint patrol in Idlib, Syria
Turkish, Russian, Iranian top diplomats to meet online for Syria

Turkish, Russian, Iranian top diplomats to meet online for Syria
3-year-old Turkish toddler beats coronavirus

3-year-old Turkish toddler beats coronavirus

Next two weeks crucial in virus fight: Scientists

Next two weeks crucial in virus fight: Scientists
WORLD Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

The number of deaths worldwide from the novel coronavirus surpassed 170,000 late on April 20, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. 
ECONOMY Third phase of cash aid program begins

Third phase of cash aid program begins

The Turkish government has started the third round of a one-time 1,000-Turkish Lira ($143) cash aid to cushion the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on households.
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 