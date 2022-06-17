Motion sent to parliament to lift MP status over slapping police officer

ANKARA
A motion seeking to drop the parliamentarian status of a lawmaker from the Democratic Regions Party (DBP) was submitted to parliament late on June 16.

The action was taken against DBP Diyarbakır Deputy Salihe Aydeniz after a criminal complaint by an Istanbul prosecutor was sent to the Justice Ministry, which reported to the presidency about the procedure.

Following a speedily completed legal action, the motion was submitted to the office of parliament. It will be first discussed at a parliamentary panel before being taken to the General Assembly.

Aydeniz drew the reaction from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and most opposition parties after she was seen slapping a police officer at a rally in Istanbul last weekend.

