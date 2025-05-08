Mother’s Day e-commerce sales in Türkiye expected to exceed 10 billion liras

Mother’s Day e-commerce sales in Türkiye expected to exceed 10 billion liras

ISTANBUL
Mother’s Day e-commerce sales in Türkiye expected to exceed 10 billion liras

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Türkiye’s e-commerce sector is expected to surpass 10 billion Turkish Liras ($258.7 million) in transaction volume, driven by a surge in demand and increased consumer spending, according to sector representatives.

Turkish consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms for both daily needs and special occasions, according to Hakan Çevikoğlu, the president of an electronic commerce operators association, ETİD.

“Jewelry tops the list of online purchases for Mother’s Day, followed by personal care products, accessories and small household appliances,” he said. “We are also expecting high demand for online flower and chocolate deliveries.”

Mother’s Day is the second-largest gift shopping occasion in Türkiye after New Year’s, Çevikoğlu noted, pointing out that well-planned campaigns drive strong sales during the special occasion.

Like most other countries in the world, Türkiye celebrates Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May every year, with this year’s falling on May 11.

Cenk Çiğdemli, a member of the e-commerce assembly at the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), stated that personalized gifts are also among the most popular items during the period.

“Event packages have also become popular gift choices in recent years, while classic categories like clothing, bags, perfume and shoes continue to perform well,” Çiğdemli added. “On average, cart values double compared to a week before.”

While consumers increasingly flock to online websites for shopping during such occasions, sector representatives stress the importance of shopping from trusted websites. They urge consumers to check whether a site has a specialized stamp issued by the Trade Ministry, ensuring that it meets key security and transparency standards.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail
LATEST NEWS

  1. US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

    US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

  2. President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

    President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

  3. Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

    Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

  4. Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

    Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

  5. Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland

    Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland
Recommended
President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV
Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says
Türkiye, UNICEF hold conference to tackle peer bullying

Türkiye, UNICEF hold conference to tackle peer bullying
PKK set to announce historic decisions

PKK set to announce 'historic' decisions
Turkish users spend nearly 3 hours on social media, report reveals

Turkish users spend nearly 3 hours on social media, report reveals
EU envoy praises partnership with Türkiye amid global uncertainty

EU envoy praises partnership with Türkiye amid global uncertainty
Defense minister meets Pakistani envoy amid South Asia tensions

Defense minister meets Pakistani envoy amid South Asia tensions
WORLD US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

A federal judge in the U.S. state of Vermont on Friday ordered the release on bail of Turkish PhD student Rümeysa Öztürk, who was controversially detained by immigration agents in late March.

ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿