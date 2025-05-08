Mother’s Day e-commerce sales in Türkiye expected to exceed 10 billion liras

ISTANBUL

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Türkiye’s e-commerce sector is expected to surpass 10 billion Turkish Liras ($258.7 million) in transaction volume, driven by a surge in demand and increased consumer spending, according to sector representatives.

Turkish consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms for both daily needs and special occasions, according to Hakan Çevikoğlu, the president of an electronic commerce operators association, ETİD.

“Jewelry tops the list of online purchases for Mother’s Day, followed by personal care products, accessories and small household appliances,” he said. “We are also expecting high demand for online flower and chocolate deliveries.”

Mother’s Day is the second-largest gift shopping occasion in Türkiye after New Year’s, Çevikoğlu noted, pointing out that well-planned campaigns drive strong sales during the special occasion.

Like most other countries in the world, Türkiye celebrates Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May every year, with this year’s falling on May 11.

Cenk Çiğdemli, a member of the e-commerce assembly at the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), stated that personalized gifts are also among the most popular items during the period.

“Event packages have also become popular gift choices in recent years, while classic categories like clothing, bags, perfume and shoes continue to perform well,” Çiğdemli added. “On average, cart values double compared to a week before.”

While consumers increasingly flock to online websites for shopping during such occasions, sector representatives stress the importance of shopping from trusted websites. They urge consumers to check whether a site has a specialized stamp issued by the Trade Ministry, ensuring that it meets key security and transparency standards.