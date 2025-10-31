Mother offers 500,000 lira reward for missing son

ISTANBUL

The mother of Nikolai Andreevich Svechnikov, the Russian swimmer who vanished during Istanbul's Bosphorus cross-continental race nearly two months ago, is offering a 500,000 Turkish Lira reward (about $11,883) to anyone who can help locate her son.

Svechnikov went missing on Aug. 24 during the annual race, which drew 2,820 athletes from 81 countries. Authorities launched a search after it was discovered that the 29-year-old swimmer had failed to reach the shore, but no trace of him has been found since.

His mother, Ogalina Svechnikova, and brother, Kirill Svechnikov, have traveled to Istanbul to follow the investigation with their lawyer, Alperen Çakmak.

The family has also filed a criminal complaint with the chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul, alleging that the organizers failed to take necessary safety precautions during the event.

Holding her son’s photograph, Ogalina Svechnikova said she remains hopeful that he is still alive.

“I came to Istanbul because I want the search to continue. I believe my son is alive,” she said.

The mother questioned why her son had been asked to remove his cross necklace and smartwatch before the race. “If he had kept the watch on, it might have sent a signal,” she said.

Ogalina Svechnikova dismissed rumors that her son may have fled or started a new life elsewhere.

“We ask everyone: If anyone has any information, images or footage from the race or afterwards, please come forward,” she said.

Lawyer Çakmak said the investigation has yet to yield any useful leads. “Authorities say the search continues, but there has been no visible progress,” he said.