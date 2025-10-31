Mother offers 500,000 lira reward for missing son

Mother offers 500,000 lira reward for missing son

ISTANBUL
Mother offers 500,000 lira reward for missing son

The mother of Nikolai Andreevich Svechnikov, the Russian swimmer who vanished during Istanbul's Bosphorus cross-continental race nearly two months ago, is offering a 500,000 Turkish Lira reward (about $11,883) to anyone who can help locate her son.

Svechnikov went missing on Aug. 24 during the annual race, which drew 2,820 athletes from 81 countries. Authorities launched a search after it was discovered that the 29-year-old swimmer had failed to reach the shore, but no trace of him has been found since.

His mother, Ogalina Svechnikova, and brother, Kirill Svechnikov, have traveled to Istanbul to follow the investigation with their lawyer, Alperen Çakmak.

The family has also filed a criminal complaint with the chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul, alleging that the organizers failed to take necessary safety precautions during the event.

Holding her son’s photograph, Ogalina Svechnikova said she remains hopeful that he is still alive.

“I came to Istanbul because I want the search to continue. I believe my son is alive,” she said.

The mother questioned why her son had been asked to remove his cross necklace and smartwatch before the race. “If he had kept the watch on, it might have sent a signal,” she said.

Ogalina Svechnikova dismissed rumors that her son may have fled or started a new life elsewhere.

“We ask everyone: If anyone has any information, images or footage from the race or afterwards, please come forward,” she said.

Lawyer Çakmak said the investigation has yet to yield any useful leads. “Authorities say the search continues, but there has been no visible progress,” he said.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”
LATEST NEWS

  1. TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

    TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

  2. Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

    Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

  4. French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

    French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

  5. Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights

    Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights
Recommended
TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”
Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan
Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting
Erdoğan meets DEM Party MPs as anti-terror bid advances

Erdoğan meets DEM Party MPs as anti-terror bid advances
Hotel owner, 10 others get aggravated life sentences over deadly Bolu fire

Hotel owner, 10 others get aggravated life sentences over deadly Bolu fire
Türkiye set to see brief return of warm weather

Türkiye set to see brief return of warm weather
WORLD French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

Six people armed with military-grade weapons used explosives to break into a gold refining laboratory in Lyon, slightly injuring five employees in France's latest high-profile daytime heist.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Türkiye generated tourism income of $24.25 billion during the third quarter of 2025, up 3.9 percent on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 31.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿