  • July 27 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Mother, daughter graduate together from same university

A lawyer mother graduated from Istanbul’s Yaşar University with her daughter, posing together in a rarely seen graduation ceremony on July 25.

Rüyam Ağaoğlu became a lawyer after graduating from the Law Faculty of Ankara University in 1983. Due to her love for the sea, she bought a boat after her retirement. As she wanted to have an academic education, Ağaoğlu sat in the university exams in 2018 and entered the Marina Management Faculty of the Yaşar University, where her daughter, Dide Irmak, was studying in the Law Faculty.

The mother, finishing a two-year high school, and the daughter, succeeding a four-year education, graduated at the same time in a ceremony the previous weekend.

“Being at the same university, I had the opportunity to spend more time with my daughter,” the mother said. “Also, studying with young people made me feel energetic.”

Reciprocating the same feelings as her mother, Irmak said, “It was a joyful experience to be with my mother on a university campus. We were more like friends.”

Graduating together was not their only dream. “We want to make a world trip on a boat. There are places to discover together,” Irmak added.

