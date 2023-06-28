Mother-daughter duo graduate together

DENİZLİ

A 50-year-old woman and her 30-year-old daughter took the university exam two years ago and recently graduated from the vocational school program which they enrolled in together.

Dilek Baş, a housewife living in Pamukkale district of the western province of Denizli, and her daughter Gizem Baş took the university exam together and enrolled at the Pamukkale University Honaz Vocational School of Public Relations and Publicity Program.

Dilek and her daughter Gizem, who went to school and studied together, also experienced the joy of graduating together this year.

Stating that she felt incomplete because she could not go to university for years, the mother explained that it was a very nice feeling to study with her daughter.

“Sometimes we quarreled, sometimes we studied together. Two years have passed with my daughter and I finally graduated together. My daughter graduated from her second university. My son is also a university graduate,” she said.

Gizem Baş also stated that she was proud that her mother was her classmate.

“I am proud of my mother. I am very happy, I can hardly keep myself from crying. I had previously graduated from the Department of Accounting and Tax Applications. I took the exam with my mother again and we settled in the same department. I am experiencing the joy of graduating together with my mother.”