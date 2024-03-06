Mosques in Istanbul prepare for Ramadan with traditional Mahya illuminations

ISTANBUL

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaches, mosques across Istanbul are gearing up for the spiritual occasion by adorning their minarets with illuminated messages known as mahyas, a tradition dating back centuries.

Mahyas are typically made from light bulbs arranged to form words or phrases from the Islamic holy book Quran and hung between minarets during Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims.

The mahyas were prepared by Kahraman Yıldız, Türkiye's last mahya master, and his team in coordination with the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the General Directorate of Foundations.

During the month of Ramadan, five different texts on ridge lights will be hung on the minarets of seven selatin mosques in addition to the iconic Hagia Sophia Mosque, according to Levent Çetin, the deputy director of the Regional Directorate of Foundations.

Speaking about the cultural significance of the Mahyas, Çetin said that the tradition is an art of decoration that was started by the Ottoman Empire towards the end of the 1500s which continued to our present day.

"With the mahyas, our citizens can understand that the month of Ramadan has come," he added, emphasizing that the ornaments serve as a visual reminder of the holy month by creating a festive ambiance.

Türkiye's last mahya master shared exclusive insights into the revered tradition stating, "Today, I hung the first mahya of Ramadan in Eyüpsultan Mosque. Now we will hang it on Hagia Sophia Mosque."

Yıldız revealed that this year’s mahya theme was "Ramadan and Awareness of the Hereafter," a theme selected in collaboration with the Presidency of Religious Affairs and the Istanbul Mufti's Office, which prepared aphorisms in accordance with the theme.

Yıldız, who dedicated 50 years to the craft, emphasized the profound significance of mahyas, describing them as a tradition with a strong spiritual aspect.

"The mahyas hold a significant meaning for me. I am practicing a profession that is no longer common. I am writing in the sky, sharing beautiful messages. The General Directorate of Foundations has been doing this for centuries. We try to pay as much attention as we can," he said.

Reflecting on the enduring legacy of mahyas, he reminisced, "In the past, when there were no televisions or cinemas, the only visual broadcast was the mahyas. Our people used to go from mosque to mosque and watch the messages coming from the mahyas."

"Now, I watch the mahyas I made myself in the evenings. Then all my fatigue disappears," he concluded.