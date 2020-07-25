More than 800,000 cannabis roots seized

BİNGÖL- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces seized 806,346 cannabis roots in anti-drug raids across the country on July 24, local authorities said.

Acting on a tip off, local gendarmerie forces raided a field in eastern Bingol province and seized 806,000 cannabis roots and 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of marijuana.

Some 346 cannabis roots, 43.2 kg (95 pounds) of marijuana and 452 long-barreled weapons were also seized in the Elbeyli district of the southern Kilis province.

One suspect was detained during the operation in Kilis.