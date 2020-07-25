More than 800,000 cannabis roots seized

  • July 25 2020 15:00:54

More than 800,000 cannabis roots seized

BİNGÖL- Anadolu Agency
More than 800,000 cannabis roots seized

Turkish security forces seized 806,346 cannabis roots in anti-drug raids across the country on July 24, local authorities said.

Acting on a tip off, local gendarmerie forces raided a field in eastern Bingol province and seized 806,000 cannabis roots and 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of marijuana.

Some 346 cannabis roots, 43.2 kg (95 pounds) of marijuana and 452 long-barreled weapons were also seized in the Elbeyli district of the southern Kilis province.

One suspect was detained during the operation in Kilis.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara condemns statements by Greek officials, burning of Turkish flag

    Ankara condemns statements by Greek officials, burning of Turkish flag

  2. First Muslim prayers held in Hagia Sophia after 85 years

    First Muslim prayers held in Hagia Sophia after 85 years

  3. Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne

    Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne

  4. Turkish duo enjoy free and economical life with their caravans

    Turkish duo enjoy free and economical life with their caravans

  5. Two contrasting pictures from today’s Turkey

    Two contrasting pictures from today’s Turkey
Recommended
Main opposition CHP holds regular party congress

Main opposition CHP holds regular party congress
Ankara condemns statements by Greek officials, burning of Turkish flag

Ankara condemns statements by Greek officials, burning of Turkish flag
Turkey promotes safe tourism to Germans

Turkey promotes safe tourism to Germans
Most Turkish white-collar employees enjoy working from home, survey finds

Most Turkish white-collar employees enjoy working from home, survey finds
Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne

Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne
Gli the cat to remain on duty in Hagia Sophia

Gli the cat to remain on duty in Hagia Sophia
WORLD Harry and Meghan book lifts lid on bitter split with family

Harry and Meghan book lifts lid on bitter split with family

Prince Harry and wife Meghan blamed "viper" courtiers for widening their rift with the royal family, according to extracts from a new book published in The Times on July 25. 
ECONOMY Standard & Poors affirms Turkey credit ratings

Standard & Poor's affirms Turkey credit ratings

The Standard & Poor's (S&P) rating agency affirmed Turkey's sovereign credit ratings on July 24 and kept its outlook "stable."  
SPORTS UEFA to cut Fenerbahçes European revenues

UEFA to cut Fenerbahçe's European revenues

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has been fined €2 million ($2.3 million) by European football's governing body UEFA on July 22 for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.