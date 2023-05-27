More than 5,200 people killed in traffic accidents: Official data

ANKARA

In the road network of Türkiye, a total of 5,229 people lost their lives in more than 197,000 traffic accidents that occurred in 2022, the Turkish Statistical Institute has announced.

The data of the institute released on May 25 showed that as a result of nearly 197,250 accidents, 5,229 people died, while more than 288,500 others got injured last year.

The total number of road motor vehicles in traffic in Türkiye increased by 4.9 percent, while the total number of persons killed decreased by 2.5 percent in 2022 compared to 2021.

When the number of accidents involving death or injury is analyzed by provinces, accidents per thousand road motor vehicles occurred most in the southeastern province of Bingöl and least in Istanbul.

Among persons killed in the accidents that occurred in the road network of Türkiye during the year 2022, 44.9 percent of them were drivers, 31.8 percent were passengers and 23.3 percent were pedestrians.

Some 66.9 percent of the traffic accidents occurred during the day, while the accidents also took place mostly on Fridays, with a 15.2 percent share. The least frequency was observed for the accidents on Sundays.

While looking at the monthly distribution of crashes in 2022, the data showed that accidents most frequently occurred in August, with 10 percent, whereas February was the month witnessing the least number of accidents last year.