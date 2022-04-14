More than 19,000 Syrians deported since 2016, says minister

  • April 14 2022 13:55:14

More than 19,000 Syrians deported since 2016, says minister

ANKARA
More than 19,000 Syrians deported since 2016, says minister

Over 19,000 Syrians have been deported from Turkey since 2016 for violating law and order, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said.

To date, Turkey has deported more than 317,000 people, Soylu said, adding that the country hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees.

Speaking at a meeting with officials from his ministry’s Presidency of the Migration Management, Soylu was responding to main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who recently criticized the government’s migration policy.

Kılıçdaroğlu claimed that officials are not taking enough measures against the irregular migrant inflow through what he described as Turkey’s “porous borders” and asked if strict security checks were made for those who were granted citizenship.

Refuting Kılıçdaroğlu’s claims, Soylu said that authorities keep all records of the migrants.

“To date, more than 317,000 people have been expelled. The deportation rate was 18 percent in Europe in 2020, whereas it was 40 percent in Turkey. In 2022, already 20,600 people have been deported,” the minister added, noting that there are 25 repatriation centers in Turkey, and eight more are being planned.

Some 407,000 Syrians have voluntarily returned to their country thanks to Turkey’s cross-border military operations, which created a safe environment for refugees, Soylu said.

He noted that since 2016 security forces have captured 1.4 million irregular migrants inside the country and that another 2.6 million people have been prevented from illegally entering Turkey.

In 2015, 279 irregular migrants lost their lives in Turkish seas, but the death toll declined to 15 in 2021, Soylu also said.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian warship ’seriously damaged’ in ammunition explosion

    Russian warship ’seriously damaged’ in ammunition explosion

  2. Turkish brands keen to move into Russian malls

    Turkish brands keen to move into Russian malls

  3. Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul

    Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul

  4. Country shivers amid new cold wave

    Country shivers amid new cold wave

  5. Famous Adana kebab launched into space, reaches stratosphere

    Famous Adana kebab launched into space, reaches stratosphere
Recommended
Situation may worsen if Ukraine war prolongs: FM

Situation may worsen if Ukraine war prolongs: FM
CHP says its leader won’t pay compensation to Erdoğan over Isle Man case

CHP says its leader won’t pay compensation to Erdoğan over Isle Man case
Turkey to renew all election boards until July’s first week

Turkey to renew all election boards until July’s first week
Erdoğan has iftar dinner with troops in southeastern Turkey

Erdoğan has iftar dinner with troops in southeastern Turkey
Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey’s east in mid-April

Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey’s east in mid-April
Famous Adana kebab launched into space, reaches stratosphere

Famous Adana kebab launched into space, reaches stratosphere
WORLD Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133

The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Megi rose to 133 on Thursday, official figures showed, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

In a widely expected mote, the Central Bank of Turkey has kept the its the policy rate – one-week repo rate- unchanged at 14 percent on April 14. 
SPORTS Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

A women’s football team established in the eastern province of Ağrı by the provincial directorate of family and social policies to promote sports among girls and prevent early marriages has become a regional giant with four wins in five matches this season.