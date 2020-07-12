More than 10.1 mln cannabis roots seized in Turkey

BİNGÖL/DİYARBAKIR-Anadolu Agency
More than 10.1 mln cannabis roots seized in Turkey

Turkish security forces seized over 10.1 million cannabis roots in narco-terror operations over the last two days, the country's Interior Ministry announced on July 11.

"The amount of seized cannabis roots in the last 15 days increased to 42,110,000," the ministry said in a written statement underlining that the security units continued to fight against drug trafficking -- one of the most important sources of income of terrorist organizations.

Provincial gendarmerie in the Genç district of the eastern Bingöl province seized 6.11 million cannabis roots at 26 different locations.

Separately, provincial gendarmerie teams in the Lice district of southeastern Diyarbakır seized 4 million cannabis roots, along with 1.244 kilograms (564.2 pounds) of cannabis at 60 different locations.

A total of 10,110,000 cannabis roots were seized in narco-terror operations in the last two days, for a 15-day total of 42.11 million.

The PKK has reportedly financed its terrorist activities through illegal drug trade since as early as the 1980s, with Interpol estimating up to 80% of European illicit drug markets being supplied by PKK-controlled trafficking networks.

Turkish authorities have been confiscating narcotic shipments owned or operated by the YPG/PKK since the 1980s.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

