More ops expected in celebrity drug probe, chief prosecutor says

More ops expected in celebrity drug probe, chief prosecutor says

ISTANBUL
More ops expected in celebrity drug probe, chief prosecutor says

New operations are expected in an ongoing drug investigation involving high-profile public figures, as authorities continue to expand the scope of the case, according to Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor.

Speaking on the latest developments, Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Fatih Dönmez stated that as new evidence emerges, additional suspects, including celebrities and businesspeople, will be summoned by prosecutors.

He stressed that the primary objective is not public exposure, but rather to reach higher-level figures behind drug distribution networks.

“Public figures are often seen as role models,” Dönmez said, adding that the investigation has contributed to raising awareness among families and society about drug-related risks.

The investigation has so far involved legal action against 255 individuals. Of these, 219 have undergone procedures at the forensic medicine institute, with narcotics detected in 169 cases, according to the prosecutor.

Dönmez also noted that in the past two months alone, around 400 street-level drug dealers have been arrested, while 32 suspects have been detained as part of the broader narcotics case.

Highlighting international cooperation, he said Turkish authorities are working closely with Interpol to track down major drug traffickers, often referred to as “drug barons.”

He described this collaboration as a significant step forward, adding that new cross-border investigative methods have been developed.

In addition to the narcotics probe, Dönmez provided updates on investigations into illegal betting networks.

Over the past 18 months, authorities have carried out operations targeting eight payment institutions suspected of facilitating illicit betting transactions, including those providing backend software services.

Dönmez also addressed a separate probe into match-fixing and betting in football, saying authorities have examined 129 suspects and filed charges against 56.

He added that data from Türkiye’s official betting body is playing a key role in the investigations, which may extend beyond football into other sports.

Drugs, ops,

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