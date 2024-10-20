More details emerge on ring behind newborn deaths at hospitals

ISTANBUL
Details emerged on Oct. 20 regarding a criminal network that illicitly placed newborns into intensive care units for financial gain, including an organizational chart of the scheme, with the justice minister revealing that the investigation continued to deepen. 

This syndicate, comprising health care professionals, including doctors, exploited the insurance system by unnecessarily admitting newborns into private hospital ICUs, primarily to extract inflated payments.

The case has dominated headlines for days, with the extended and unnecessary stays in the infection-prone neonatal units resulting in the deaths of some infants.

At least 12 deaths have been attributed to these practices, while many surviving infants now suffer from severe, lifelong health conditions.

Licenses of 10 private hospitals, predominantly located in Istanbul's Avcılar and Beylikdüzü districts, have been revoked. Late on Oct. 19 and early on Oct. 20, Health Ministry teams transferred the remaining patients to alternative health care institutions.

Some of these hospitals were met with public protests on Oct. 19, and their signboards were dismantled following the ban on admitting new patients.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was briefed on the investigation in a face-to-face meeting with Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu and Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç.

Speaking to private broadcaster CNN Türk, Memişoğlu revealed that the investigation was launched last year after a citizen filed a petition through an electronic complaint portal.

Both police and health officials conducted a covert 18-month investigation to prevent leaks and monitor the activities of the syndicate members more effectively.

New details have also emerged regarding ringleader Dr. Fırat Sarı, who was previously imprisoned for five years due to his ties with the PKK terrorist organization during his time as a medical student.

The justice minister announced that the court arrested 22 of the 47 suspects.

Additionally, local media reported on Oct. 20 that some members of the syndicate have expressed a desire to benefit from Türkiye’s "effective remorse law," which allows for reduced sentences in exchange for confessions and cooperation with authorities.

