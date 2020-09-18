More details emerge in death of British tourist at Istanbul hotel

  • September 18 2020 12:44:00

More details emerge in death of British tourist at Istanbul hotel

ISTANBUL
More details emerge in death of British tourist at Istanbul hotel

Police officials in Istanbul, trying to solve the death of a British tourist in the Karaköy neighborhood, have found that 35-year-old Anthony McDowell was alone in his hotel room just minutes before he fell from the seventh floor to the ground on Sept. 16.

In footage recorded by a local, McDowell is seen swinging outside his room’s window, trying to hold the other room’s window but loses balance and falls to his death.

Police have been investigating the case to find clues from the day of his arrival.

“McDowell came from Britain on Sept. 15. His ex-girlfriend Estee Mun B. also landed in Istanbul on the same day,” a source told daily Hürriyet.

The couple then met Raul M., an American citizen who has been in Istanbul for a month, and all three spent the night in the same room at the unlicensed hotel in Karaköy.

On the morning of Sept. 16, the couple and the American citizen quarreled in the lobby of the hotel, after which McDowell went to his room in anger.

Police have confirmed the testimony given by his ex-girlfriend and the couple’s American friend on seeing the CCTV footage that showed that McDowell went to his room alone. Some opiate drugs have been found in the room, according to police officials.

The reason why McDowell tried to swing from window to window is still unknown.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish singer arrested after beating up 67-year-old man

    Turkish singer arrested after beating up 67-year-old man

  2. President Erdoğan vows ‘Turkish model’ democracy

    President Erdoğan vows ‘Turkish model’ democracy

  3. Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists

    Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists

  4. Turkey expects EU to be impartial, Erdoğan tells European Council head

    Turkey expects EU to be impartial, Erdoğan tells European Council head

  5. The coup in Mali and Turkey’s stance

    The coup in Mali and Turkey’s stance
Recommended
2021 to be metro year in Istanbul, says mayor

2021 to be metro year in Istanbul, says mayor
Turkey holds naval exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey holds naval exercise in Eastern Mediterranean
Science Board recommends isolation for virus patients’ contacts

Science Board recommends isolation for virus patients’ contacts
Constitutional Court rules retrial of former CHP MP Berberoğlu over breach of rights

Constitutional Court rules retrial of former CHP MP Berberoğlu over breach of rights
Contact with Turkey restarted over east Med: Greece

Contact with Turkey restarted over east Med: Greece
Two Turkish soldiers killed in terror attack in N Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers killed in terror attack in N Iraq

WORLD Sally leaves trail of destruction across Gulf Coast

Sally leaves trail of destruction across Gulf Coast

Shellshocked residents were cleaning up on Sept. 17 after Hurricane Sally left a trail of destruction in U.S. coastal towns stretching from Alabama to the top of the Florida panhandle.   
ECONOMY External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

Turkey's external assets stood at $232.1 billion at the end of July, falling 8.4% from the end of 2019, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Sept. 18. 
SPORTS Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Defending champion Başakşehir will be hosting title hopeful Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Sept. 20 in an early-season test for both sides.