Monthly inflation rate expected to pick up in April

ISTANBUL
The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will unveil the inflation numbers for April on May 5, with the monthly inflation rate expected to accelerate.

A survey conducted by the Central Bank in April showed that the monthly inflation rate is expected to climb to 3.07 percent from 2.46 percent in March.

Participants of the survey lifted their inflation expectations for the end of 2025 from a previous 28.04 percent to 29.98 percent.

The Central Bank will maintain a tight monetary policy stance until a lasting decline in inflation and price stability are achieved, Governor Fatih Karahan reiterated on April 30.

Speaking at the bank’s ordinary general assembly meeting, Karahan said that the policy rate will be determined in a way to ensure the tightness required by the projected disinflation path, taking into account realized and expected inflation and the underlying trend.

Monetary policy stance will be tightened in case a significant and persistent deterioration in inflation is foreseen, the governor added.

At a meeting on April 17, the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to raise the one-week repo auction rate from 42.5 percent to 46 percent.

“We are determining our monetary policy stance in a manner that ensures the continuation of the disinflation process,” Karahan said.

“The Central Bank's goal is clear: Price stability. We have already reduced it from 75 percent to 38 percent. By continuing on this path, we will achieve single-digit inflation in the shortest possible time,” he said.

