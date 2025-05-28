Mobile dog gym helps pets stay fit

ISTANBUL
In memory of her beloved dog "Şeker" (meaning 'Sugar'), entrepreneur Sevil Türkmen has launched Türkiye's first mobile dog gym, providing a safe and effective way for dogs with joint pain, excess energy, or weight issues to exercise.

Named “Sugartown” after Şeker, the gym operates in a specially equipped van that has three non-motorized treadmills designed specifically for dogs. Türkmen was inspired to create the project after watching her 17-year-old dog struggle with age-related joint problems in her final years.

“I found a video from the U.S. showing a mobile gym for dogs, and I thought, ‘Why not here?’” she said. “But importing the equipment was too expensive, so I designed a treadmill myself — ergonomic, safe and powered only by the dog’s own pace.”

Türkmen collaborated with engineers to create the patented treadmills, which allow dogs to walk or run freely, without being forced or pulled by a motor. “The key is that they are in control,” she said. “They can stop whenever they want. There is no risk of injury.”

The mobile gym travels to Istanbul upon request. Dog owners can contact Türkmen through her “Sugartown0090” social media page and book a session at their home, provided their veterinarian confirms their dog is fit for the exercise.

The service is already gaining popularity among owners whose dogs need low-impact cardio. One client, Işık Budur, brings her two dogs — 11-year-old Boncuk and two-year-old Mars — for regular workouts. “Boncuk had serious joint problems and could barely walk,” Budur said. “Now she can run almost like Mars. It’s amazing progress.”

The sessions help dogs not only physically but mentally, Türkmen said. “They become calmer, happier. Like humans, dogs feel better after exercise. This isn’t just dog walking, it is structured cardio, designed for their health.”

 

