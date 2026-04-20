Mobile communications investments in Türkiye surge eightfold over five years

Mobile communications investments in Türkiye surge eightfold over five years

ISTANBUL
Mobile communications investments in Türkiye surge eightfold over five years

Türkiye’s mobile communications sector has seen a dramatic rise in investment over the past five years, with operator spending increasing eightfold to ensure uninterrupted connectivity across the country.

The amount of mobile investment made by operators in Türkiye has increased from 10.18 billion Turkish Liras to 81.93 billion Turkish Liras.

According to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority’s (BTK) “Türkiye Electronic Communications Sector Quarterly Market Data Report,” investments in the electronic communications sector continue at full pace.

In this period, mobile investment by operators has expanded steadily year by year. The sharp rise has been driven in particular by preparations for 5G deployment and large-scale network modernization efforts, which have significantly accelerated investment activity in recent years.

Mobile investments totaled 10.2 billion liras in 2021. This figure rose to 14.62 liras in 2022, climbed further to 30.5 billion liras in 2023, and reached 50.8 billion liras in 2024. The highest level of mobile investment was recorded in 2025, when operators invested 81. 9 billion liras.

As a result, the total mobile investment made by operators in Türkiye over the five-year period from 2021 through the end of 2025 reached 187 billion 978 million liras.

Investments,

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