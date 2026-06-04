Turkish top diplomat to visit Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

ANKARA





Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit refugee camps where Rohingya Muslims are being sheltered in Cox’s Bazar province of Bangladesh during his two-day visit to this country on June 5 and 6, diplomatic sources have informed.

According to the sources, Fidan will be in Bangladesh upon the invitation of Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman as part of his South Asia tour that included Singapore, Indonesia, and South Korea.

In his first ever visit to Bangladesh, Fidan is also expected to be received by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The trip to Bangladesh will also pave the way for Fidan to pay a visit to Cox’s Bazar province, where around one million Rohingya Muslims are being sheltered in refugee camps.

Türkiye is one of the countries that provide the most humanitarian aid to Rohingya Muslims who have fled civil war.

The Turkish foreign minister will also meet the representatives of different Turkish humanitarian aid organizations, including the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), Red Crescent, Türkiye Diyanet Foundation, and Health Ministry. He will also visit the Türkiye Field Hospital, which was established in 2018 with the capacity of 1000 patients.

According to the sources, Fidan, in his conversations with Bangladeshi officials, will reiterate that Ankara continues to see the Rohingya issue as one of the prominent global matters and continue to deliver humanitarian aid to them in the coming period.

During the talks, Fidan will extend his congratulations to Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Rahman, who has been elected as the 81st President of the U.N. General Assembly, the sources stressed.