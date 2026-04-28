Mixed outlook for Turkish farmers following last year’s frost

Mixed outlook for Turkish farmers following last year’s frost

Şevval Aydoğan-ISTANBUL  
Mixed outlook for Turkish farmers following last year’s frost

 

The agricultural sector in Türkiye has entered the new season cautiously after last year’s frost disaster, which affected 16 products across 65 of the country’s 81 provinces.

Producers are still working to repair the damage while also grappling with changing climate conditions. Early data from the field indicate not a uniform recovery but rather crop-specific improvements. Some fruit trees continue to show reduced yields due to last year’s damage, while others are benefiting from relatively stable weather.

Yunus Kılınç, a board member of the Union of Turkish Agricultural Chambers (TZOB), explained that the effects of last year’s frost are still visible.

“For example, apricot trees produced more blossoms this year compared to previous years, and people placed their hopes on them after orchards were left fruitless last year. However, heavy rains caused many blossoms to fall, leaving fewer fruits. We are not as pessimistic as last year, but we expect a low-yield apricot harvest. This situation applies to other fruit trees as well,” he said.

Kılınç noted that Malatya normally produces 100,000 tons of dried apricots, but this year the expectation is around 50,000 tons. “In recent years, climate change driven by global warming has hit producers in every way. Some are even hesitant about whether to uproot their trees,” he added.

In the Mediterranean region, however, the outlook appears more positive. Tahir Göktepe, head of the Alanya Chamber of Agriculture, said: “The picture is not yet clear. We may still face yield losses due to temperature fluctuations. But in Alanya, rainfall and temperatures are within seasonal norms. New citrus orchards are being established and production of persimmons, apples and pears is expanding. We are hopeful for these crops this year.”

Another TZOB board member, Eyyup Elmalı, emphasized that last year’s frost left orchards nearly fruitless.

“This year we expect yield increases in cherries, plums, apples and pears, which should help bring prices down,” he said.

Elmalı added that cherry production is forecast to rise by 20 percent compared to 2024. “According to statements from chamber presidents, the outlook for cherries is particularly positive. Trees are full of blossoms, and if no hail occurs, harvesting will intensify around May 10,” he explained.

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