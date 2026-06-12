UK economy shrinks in April as Middle East war hits

Britain's economy contracted in April as the Middle East war hit growth, official data showed on June 12, dealing a setback to Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he grapples with a fresh political crisis.
Gross domestic product fell 0.1 percent in April following growth of 0.3 percent in March, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
NATO’s top military officer is weighing alternative plans to defend Europe should it come under attack from Russia, after the United States announced that it is cutting the number of aircraft and warships that it would provide in a security crisis.
Türkiye returns to the World Cup stage for the first time in 24 years on June 14 carrying heightened expectations and renewed belief, with rising star Arda Güler set to lead the attack in a Group D opener against Australia at BC Place.