Dubai's Emaar to launch $55 bln development project

The UAE's Emaar Properties announced a development project in Dubai worth $55 billion on June 12, months after the Middle East war saw Iran strikes hit the city and rattle its economy.
"Emaar Properties announces plans for a landmark masterplan in the heart of Dubai, with a total development value of AED 200 billion," the Dubai Media Office said, in a social media post.
The development will span 4.5 million square metres and is expected to accomodate nearly 150,000 residents, it added.
Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar said in a statement on Instagram that the project would have a view of Dubai's top landmarks.
This includes Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest skyscraper, Burj Al Arab, often referred to as a seven-star hotel, and the Palm Jumeirah, an artificial island shaped like its namesake.
The announcement comes two months after a truce in the Middle East war, which saw Iran pound its Gulf neighbours as retaliation for US-Israeli strikes that decimated its leadership.
Iran launched nearly 3,000 missiles and drones at the UAE -- more than any other country in the region, including Tehran's arch-foe Israel.
Although most of the attacks were intercepted, the shock of war in a region long seen as a safe haven has taken a toll on Gulf economies, including the emirate of Dubai.
The city largely relies on tourists and air travel through its airport for revenue -- and its real estate market was booming before the conflict.
Since a shaky ceasefire took hold on April 8, the Gulf has seen intermittent attacks, though the UAE has been spared since drones launched from Iraq hit a generator at the Barakah nuclear power plant last month.
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