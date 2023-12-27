MİT strikes nearly 50 facilities of PKK terrorists in Syria

ANKARA
Turkish intelligence teams destroyed approximately 50 PKK facilities and targeted senior terrorist members in several Syrian cities on Tuesday, according to security sources.

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT), which targets the infrastructure and mobility of the PKK, discovered that all materials used by the terrorist organization were produced in its facilities in Syria, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to media restrictions.

Turkish intelligence has obtained information that the PKK is concealing its military, economic, and logistical operations in the Syrian cities of Ayn al-Arab, Kamishli, and Amuda.

Subsequent to the gathered information, infrastructure facilities that the terrorist organization had been using were destroyed, including several headquarters, critical campuses, and facilities, in addition to senior members of the organization.

According to security sources, throughout its operations, MİT places the utmost importance on safeguarding civilians and residential structures that are not affiliated with the group.

Tuesday's operation came after PKK terror attack that killed 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq on Dec. 22.

It has been reported that MİT will continue its operations in Syria and Iraq.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

The PKK is internationally recognized as a terrorist organization and is listed as such by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union.

