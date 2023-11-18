MİT 'neutralizes' senior PKK member in northern Syria

ANKARA

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has announced the "neutralization" of senior PKK member Ali Subaşı in a targeted operation in northern Syria.

Subaşı, a long-standing figure within the organization, was reportedly one of the key names on the wanted list for terrorism. Active since the establishment of the organization, he held close ties with high-ranking administrators in both Iraq and Syria.

His role included providing ideological training to the organization's staff, according to reports from local media.

The operation targeted Subaşı's involvement in activities aimed at coercing individuals attempting to escape the organization back into its fold.

The term "neutralize" is frequently used by the Turkish military and officials to denote that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured during operations.

During the Olive Branch operation conducted by the Turkish forces against northern Syria, Subaşı played a significant role in the region, reports said.

The 2018 operation, part of a series of Turkish military campaigns – including Euphrates Shield (2016) and Peace Spring (2019) – aimed to "prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and facilitate the peaceful settlement of residents along Türkiye's border."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.