MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Iraq

ANKARA

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized a senior PKK member in the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar.

Fatma Onur, code-named “Kinda Maraş,” joined the organization from England in the 1990s and had been serving in the armed wing of the organization for many years.

Onur was brought to the responsible level within the “intelligence structure” of the organization, NLP, in 2016. She gave trainings on intelligence to the members of the organization.

Onur, who also carried out various activities in Syria, was on the MİT’s list due to numerous actions against security forces especially in the Sulaymaniyah province and countryside of Iraq.

Starting a detailed study to decipher Onur’s activities, the MİT’s special agent team determined that she was sent to Sinjar as part of a “secret mission,” and was brought to financial responsibility in order to hide her intelligence activities there.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.