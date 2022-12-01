MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Iraq

MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Iraq

ANKARA
MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Iraq

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized a senior PKK member in the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar.

Fatma Onur, code-named “Kinda Maraş,” joined the organization from England in the 1990s and had been serving in the armed wing of the organization for many years.

Onur was brought to the responsible level within the “intelligence structure” of the organization, NLP, in 2016. She gave trainings on intelligence to the members of the organization.

Onur, who also carried out various activities in Syria, was on the MİT’s list due to numerous actions against security forces especially in the Sulaymaniyah province and countryside of Iraq.

Starting a detailed study to decipher Onur’s activities, the MİT’s special agent team determined that she was sent to Sinjar as part of a “secret mission,” and was brought to financial responsibility in order to hide her intelligence activities there.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey, MIT,

WORLD Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a misunderstanding

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a 'misunderstanding'
MOST POPULAR

  1. MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Iraq

    MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Iraq

  2. Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

    Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

  3. Turkish ‘nurse kickboxer’ becomes European champion

    Turkish ‘nurse kickboxer’ becomes European champion

  4. Metallica announces new album, world tour

    Metallica announces new album, world tour

  5. ‘Nearly 17,000 terrorists neutralized in N Syria since 2016’

    ‘Nearly 17,000 terrorists neutralized in N Syria since 2016’
Recommended
Turkish-US defense chiefs discuss Türkiye’s planned op to Syria

Turkish-US defense chiefs discuss Türkiye’s planned op to Syria
Ministry to provide forest areas for animal shelters in Istanbul

Ministry to provide forest areas for animal shelters in Istanbul
Domestic diagnostic kit to detect 3 viruses together

Domestic diagnostic kit to detect 3 viruses together
German TV to broadcast Turkish lottery winner’s life

German TV to broadcast Turkish lottery winner’s life
Fake diplomas sold for 100,000 Liras

Fake diplomas sold for 100,000 Liras
More than 16,000 classes in kindergartens opened, says minister

More than 16,000 classes in kindergartens opened, says minister
WORLD Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a misunderstanding

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a 'misunderstanding'

Twitter owner Elon Musk said he met with Apple chief Tim Cook on Wednesday and "resolved the misunderstanding" that prompted him to declare war on the iPhone maker's App Store.

ECONOMY Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

The combined net profit of Turkish banks soared by 408 percent in the January-October period from a year ago to 336 billion Turkish Liras ($18 billion), data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) have shown.
SPORTS Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”