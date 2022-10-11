MİT neutralizes senior PKK member in Iraq’s north

MİT neutralizes senior PKK member in Iraq’s north

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized a senior PKK member who was responsible for the health services of the terrorist organization for a year in northern Iraq.

According to local media, MİT started monitoring Ökkeş Deveri, codenamed “Kendal Pirsus,” recently in the Gara region and conducted a surgical attack against him “at the proper time and place.”

The details of the operation have not been published.

“Deveri was neutralized with his bodyguard, Kayhan Kartal,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Local media alleged that Deveri, who joined the PKK terrorist organization in 2010, served actively in northern Iraq for over a decade.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

